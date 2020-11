TDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tenn., 259 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 259 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Thursday.

TDH reported 259 news cases in Northeast Tennessee: Sullivan County had 61; Washington County had 84; Carter County had 13; Greene County had 50; Hawkins County had 28; Johnson County had 9, and Unicoi County had 14.

Washington County reported four new deaths and Greene County reported one.

There are currently 2,376 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, one less active case than reported on Wednesday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,606

Inactive/recovered: 2,281 (+41)

Deaths: 55

Active cases: 270

New cases: 13

Greene County

Total cases: 2,953

Inactive/recovered: 2,563 (+32)

Deaths: 72 (+1)

Active cases: 318 (+17)

New cases: 50

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,875

Inactive/recovered: 1,640 (+22)

Deaths: 34

Active cases: 201 (+6)

New cases: 28

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,405

Inactive/recovered: 1,317 (+8)

Deaths: 21

Active cases: 67 (+1)

New cases: 9

Sullivan County

Total cases: 6,249

Inactive/recovered: 5,343 (+71)

Deaths: 96

Active cases: 810 (-10)

New cases: 61

Unicoi County

Total cases: 824

Inactive/recovered: 689 (+21)

Deaths: 26

Active cases: 109 (-7)

New cases: 14

Washington County

Total cases: 5,751

Inactive/recovered: 4,984 (+88)

Deaths: 106 (+4)

Active cases: 601 (+20)

New cases: 84