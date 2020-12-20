TDH: 490 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 4 more deaths

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) released Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers by county.
While statewide COVID-19 numbers have yet to be reported, TDH released that there were 490 new COVID-19 cases in local Northeast Tennessee counties, including Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
TDH also reported four new COVID-19 deaths within these counties since Friday, Dec. 18.
The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total: 3,883
Inactive/recovered: 3,263 (+69)
Deaths: 76
Active: 544 (-2)
New: 67
Greene County
Total: 4,739
Inactive/recovered: 3,766 (+76)
Deaths: 82
Active: 891 (+6)
New: 82
Hawkins County
Total: 3,078
Inactive/recovered: 2,428 (+51)
Deaths: 48
Active: 602 (-13)
New: 38
Johnson County
Total: 1,684
Inactive/recovered: 1,544 (+10)
Deaths: 27
Active: 113 (-5)
New: 5
Sullivan County
Total: 9,435
Inactive/recovered: 7,933 (+110)
Deaths: 161 (+3)
Active: 1,341 (+7)
New: 120
Unicoi County
Total: 1,253
Inactive/recovered: 1,039 (+15)
Deaths: 36
Active: 178 (+1)
New: 16
Washington County
Total: 8,958
Inactive/recovered: 7,378 (+162)
Deaths: 144 (+1)
Active: 1,436 (-1)
New: 162
News Channel 11 will provide statewide COVID-19 data as it becomes available via the Tennessee Department of Health.