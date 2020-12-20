TDH: 490 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 4 more deaths

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) released Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers by county.

While statewide COVID-19 numbers have yet to be reported, TDH released that there were 490 new COVID-19 cases in local Northeast Tennessee counties, including Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

TDH also reported four new COVID-19 deaths within these counties since Friday, Dec. 18.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total: 3,883

Inactive/recovered: 3,263 (+69)

Deaths: 76

Active: 544 (-2)

New: 67

Greene County

Total: 4,739

Inactive/recovered: 3,766 (+76)

Deaths: 82

Active: 891 (+6)

New: 82

Hawkins County

Total: 3,078

Inactive/recovered: 2,428 (+51)

Deaths: 48

Active: 602 (-13)

New: 38

Johnson County

Total: 1,684

Inactive/recovered: 1,544 (+10)

Deaths: 27

Active: 113 (-5)

New: 5

Sullivan County

Total: 9,435

Inactive/recovered: 7,933 (+110)

Deaths: 161 (+3)

Active: 1,341 (+7)

New: 120

Unicoi County

Total: 1,253

Inactive/recovered: 1,039 (+15)

Deaths: 36

Active: 178 (+1)

New: 16

Washington County

Total: 8,958

Inactive/recovered: 7,378 (+162)

Deaths: 144 (+1)

Active: 1,436 (-1)

New: 162

News Channel 11 will provide statewide COVID-19 data as it becomes available via the Tennessee Department of Health.