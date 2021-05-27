TDH: 49 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 65 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +5, Hawkins +9, Johnson +4, Sullivan +20, Unicoi 0, and Washington +10.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 263 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 386 new cases.

There have been 57,357 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Greene +1 and Sullivan +1.

With two new deaths, today snaps a five-day streak of no new fatalities.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, nine deaths were reported.

There have been 1,065 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -6, Greene 0, Hawkins 0, Johnson +3, Sullivan -4, Unicoi 0, and Washington -11.

Johnson is currently the only county that has seen an increase in active cases over the past week.

There are currently 484 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 18 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 520 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 862,098 cases.

The health department also reported 22 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,428 deaths.

There are currently 5,200 active cases in Tennessee, down 98 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 844,470 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,357 (49)

Inactive/recovered: 55,808 (65)

Deaths: 1,065 (2)

Active cases: 484 (-18)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,695 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,501 (+7)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 36 (-6)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,963 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 7,774 (+4)

Deaths: 158 (+1)

Active cases: 31 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,274 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 6,071 (+9)

Deaths: 110 (0)

Active cases: 93 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,438 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,385 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 14 (+3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,156 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 16,647 (+23)

Deaths: 303 (+1)

Active cases: 206 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,050 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,991 (0)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 10 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,781 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 14,439 (+21)

Deaths: 248 (0)

Active cases: 94 (-11)