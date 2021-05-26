TDH: 48 new COVID cases, no new deaths in NETN Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 51 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +2, Greene +5, Hawkins +17, Johnson +1, Sullivan +13, Unicoi 0, and Washington +10.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 289 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 409 new cases.

There have been 57,319 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee. The region has not reported a COVID-19 death in five days.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported two new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 10 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,063 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter 0, Greene 0, Hawkins +4, Johnson 0, Sullivan -4, Unicoi -2, and Washington -1.

All seven counties have experienced a decrease in active cases over the past week.

There are currently 505 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down three cases from yesterday. The region’s active case count is at its lowest since last July.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 444 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 861,706 cases.

The health department also reported six new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,406 deaths.

There are currently 5,343 active cases in Tennessee, down 176 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 843,957 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,319 (48)

Inactive/recovered: 55,751 (51)

Deaths: 1,063 (0)

Active cases: 505 (-3)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,695 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,496 (+2)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 41 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,961 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 7,771 (+5)

Deaths: 157 (0)

Active cases: 33 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,265 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 6,063 (+13)

Deaths: 110 (0)

Active cases: 92 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,434 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,383 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 12 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,139 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 16,627 (+17)

Deaths: 302 (0)

Active cases: 210 (-4)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,051 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,992 (+2)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 10 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,774 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 14,419 (+11)

Deaths: 248 (0)

Active cases: 107 (-1)