TDH: 465 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 465 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 323 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Yesterday, the region added 600 cases — including 222 in Sullivan County and a record-high 108 in Carter County — and one new death (Sullivan County).

Vaccinations

As of today, 206,123 people, or about 40.8% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +35, Greene +75, Hawkins +70, Johnson +16, Sullivan +120, Unicoi +35, and Washington +114.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,327 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,530 new cases.

As of today, the region is averaging 475 new cases per day, the highest average since Dec. 23.

There have been 67,696 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1, Greene +2, Hawkins +1, Sullivan +3, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 28 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 20 deaths were reported.

The region is averaging four deaths per day, the highest average since early February.

There have been 1,170 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -3, Greene +17, Hawkins +32, Johnson +11, Sullivan +10, Unicoi +30, and Washington +37.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +143, Greene +162, Hawkins +123, Johnson +50, Sullivan +366, Unicoi +73, and Washington +278.

There are currently 5,389 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 134 cases from yesterday. That is the second-highest active case count the region has seen since the pandemic began.

Northeast Tennessee is poised to surpass the all-time high of 5,434 active cases reported on Dec. 20.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,695 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,013,943 cases.

The health department also reported 49 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,304 deaths.

There are currently 68,430 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,651 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 932,209 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 67,696 (465)

Inactive/recovered: 61,137 (323)

Deaths: 1,170 (8)

Active cases: 5,389 (134)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,015 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 7,098 (+37)

Deaths: 177 (+1)

Active cases: 740 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 9,547 (+75)

Inactive/recovered: 8,566 (+56)

Deaths: 174 (+2)

Active cases: 807 (+17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,491 (+70)

Inactive/recovered: 6,768 (+37)

Deaths: 127 (+1)

Active cases: 596 (+32)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,722 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 2,537 (+5)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 145 (+11)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 20,390 (+120)

Inactive/recovered: 18,401 (+107)

Deaths: 334 (+3)

Active cases: 1,655 (+10)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,362 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 2,137 (+5)

Deaths: 53 (0)

Active cases: 172 (+30)

Washington County

Total cases: 17,169 (+114)

Inactive/recovered: 15,630 (+76)

Deaths: 265 (+1)

Active cases: 1,274 (+37)