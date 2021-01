TDH: 462 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 2 more deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 462 new COVID-19 cases in local Northeast Tennessee counties on Sunday along with two new deaths.

These deaths occurred in Carter and Hawkins counties, which experienced one death each due to COVID-19 since Saturday, Jan. 2.

Washington County has more active cases than Sullivan County: Washington County has 1,272 active COVID-19 cases while Sullivan County has 1,202.

Washington County also saw the most new cases since Saturday, with the TDH reporting 130 additional COVID-19 cases.

Local Northeast Tennessee sits at 652 total deaths due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is the change since yesterday).

Carter County

Total cases: 4,646

Inactive/recovered: 3,979 (+30)

Deaths: 88 (+1)

Active cases: 579 (+28)

New cases: 59

Greene County

Total cases: 5,811

Inactive/recovered: 4,913 (+39)

Deaths: 93

Active cases: 805 (+59)

New cases: 98

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,834

Inactive/recovered: 3,212 (+22)

Deaths: 57 (+1)

Active cases: 565 (+46)

New cases: 56

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,821

Inactive/recovered: 1,692 (+2)

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 101 (+6)

New cases: 8

Sullivan County

Total cases: 11,203

Inactive/recovered: 9,820 (+62)

Deaths: 181

Active cases: 1,202 (+35)

New cases: 97

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,496

Inactive/recovered: 1,269 (+7)

Deaths: 40

Active cases: 187 (+7)

New cases: 14

Washington County

Total cases: 10,672

Inactive/recovered: 9,235 (+70)

Deaths: 165

Active cases: 1,272 (+60)

New cases: 130

Statewide, the TDH reported 531,535 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state along with 6,070 confirmed deaths.