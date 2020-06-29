TDH: 41,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 41,949 confirmed cases and 348 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 2,125 total cases since Saturday.

The health department did not post updated COVID-19 numbers on Sunday due to an unplanned shutdown.

On Monday, the department also announced 568 confirmed deaths, 2,599 hospitalizations, and 26,962 recoveries. More than 776,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

**Today's report reflects two days of data.** The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 42,297 as of June 29, 2020 including 592 deaths, 2,599 hospitalizations and 26,962 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/5YeigJsNNH — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 29, 2020

On Saturday, TDH reported 39,848 confirmed cases and 560 confirmed deaths.

Twenty-six new cases were reported in our area since Saturday: seven in Greene County, seven in Washington County, four in Hawkins County, four in Sullivan County, three in Carter County, and one in Johnson County. Unicoi County was the only county with no new cases.

Six new recoveries were reported: two each in Sullivan and Washington counties and one each in Carter and Greene counties.

There are now 109 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 89 on Saturday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter — 52 cases / 1 death / 31 recoveries

Greene — 81 cases / 2 deaths / 55 recoveries

Hawkins — 49 cases / 2 deaths / 35 recoveries

Johnson — 35 cases / 24 recoveries

Sullivan — 87 cases / 2 deaths / 72 recoveries

Unicoi — 53 cases / 52 recoveries

Washington — 128 cases / 100 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 20

Greene – 24

Hawkins – 12

Johnson – 11

Sullivan – 13

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 28

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.