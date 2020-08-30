TDH: 41 new cases in Northeast Tennessee, 1 new death reported in Washington Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 149,469 confirmed cases and 3,646 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 835 total cases since Saturday.

The health department also announced 1,698 confirmed deaths, 6,840 hospitalizations, and 114,769 recoveries. More than 2.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Saturday, TDH reported 148,681 confirmed cases and 1,677 confirmed deaths.

TDH reported 41 new cases in local counties: 18 in both Washington and Sullivan counties, three in Carter, and two in Hawkins.

Sixteen new recoveries were reported: 10 in Sullivan, four in Greene, and one in each Carter and Hawkins counties.

One new death was reported in Washington County.

There are currently 3,273 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,251 active cases on Saturday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 153,115 as of August 30, 2020 including 1,747 deaths, 6,840 hospitalizations and 114,769 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.46%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/UlOjo96Xs0 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 30, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 818 cases / 18 deaths / 219 recoveries

Greene — 814 cases / 16 deaths / 261 recoveries

Hawkins — 667 cases / 13 deaths / 205 recoveries

Johnson — 407 cases / 1 death / 110 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,615 cases / 25 deaths / 1,160 recoveries

Unicoi — 221 cases / 1 death / 89 recoveries

Washington — 1,718 cases / 13 deaths / 856 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 581

Greene – 537

Hawkins – 449

Johnson – 296

Sullivan – 430

Unicoi – 131

Washington – 849

