TDH: 40 new cases, no new deaths in NETN Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 21 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 194,172 people, or about 38.4% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Washington County is the first county in the viewing area to have half its population at least partially vaccinated after today’s TDH vaccination update. Washington is only the sixth of Tennessee’s 95 counties to reach that mark. It also ranks fifth for the percentage of population fully vaccinated. It trails only Williamson, Meigs, Loudon, and Davidson counties.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +8, Greene +7, Hawkins +2, Johnson 0, Sullivan +8, Unicoi 0, and Washington +15.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 254 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 180 new cases.

There have been 58,375 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported two new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,093 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +6, Hawkins -1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +1, Unicoi 0, and Washington +10.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +3, Greene +24, Hawkins +6, Johnson +6, Sullivan +38, Unicoi -2, and Washington +35.

There are currently 355 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 19 cases from yesterday. The active case count hasn’t been this high since late May.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,319 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 877,850 cases.

The health department also reported four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,651 deaths.

There are currently 8,025 active cases in Tennessee, up 863 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 857,174 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,375 (40)

Inactive/recovered: 56,927 (21)

Deaths: 1,093 (0)

Active cases: 355 (19)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,827 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 6,635 (+5)

Deaths: 162 (0)

Active cases: 30 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,116 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 7,900 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 57 (+6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,399 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,240 (+3)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 44 (-1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,467 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,413 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 15 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,513 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 17,080 (+7)

Deaths: 313 (0)

Active cases: 120 (+1)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,078 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,024 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 4 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,975 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 14,635 (+5)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 85 (+10)