TDH: 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 277,081 confirmed cases and 19,644 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 3,344 total cases from Wednesday.

The health department also announced 3,531 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, 1,749 current hospitalizations, and 262,527 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 296,725 as of November 12, 2020 including 3,788 deaths, 1,749 current hospitalizations and 262,527 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 13.46%. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/AerwGe01go. pic.twitter.com/WvzErdPWPp — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 12, 2020

Locally, four more people died from COVID-19 complications in the region according to data reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 34 this week.

TDH reported a total of 306 new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Northeast Tennessee.

306 new COVID-19 cases in NETN today.



That's out of 843 new tests, yielding a daily positivity rate of about 36.3%. as far as I can tell, that' the highest it's been since April. pic.twitter.com/gBtGlmz5z9 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 12, 2020

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,138

Inactive/recovered: 1,768 (+34)

Deaths: 42

Active cases: 328 (+27)

New cases: 61

Greene County

Total cases: 2,381

Inactive/recovered: 1,977 (+26)

Deaths: 63

Active cases: 341 (+25)

New cases: 49

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,534

Inactive/recovered: 1,302 (+12)

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 201 (+25)

New cases: 37

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,303

Inactive/recovered: 1,215 (+5)

Deaths: 17 (+1)

Active cases: 71 (+3)

New cases: 9

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,878

Inactive/recovered: 4,188 (+68)

Deaths: 74

Active cases: 616 (+8)

New cases: 76

Unicoi County

Total cases: 621

Inactive/recovered: 499 (+14)

Deaths: 16 (+2)

Active cases: 106 (-8)

New cases: 8

Washington County

Total cases: 4,701

Inactive/recovered: 4,023 (+74)

Deaths: 84 (+1)

Active cases: 594 (-9)

New cases: 66