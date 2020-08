TDH: 38 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 78 recoveries locally, 4 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 123,006 confirmed cases and 1,909 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The health department also announced 1,232 confirmed deaths, 5,464 hospitalizations, and 85,313 recoveries. More than 1.7 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

TDH reported 38 new cases in our region. Recoveries reported were 78 on Tuesday, but the state health department also reported 4 new deaths.

Locally, the active cases amount to 2,662.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 124,915 as of August 11, 2020 including 1,271 deaths, 5,464 hospitalizations and 85,313 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.99%.] For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/beqagS8jLk — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 11, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 532 cases / 6 deaths / 138 recoveries (8 new cases / 6 new recoveries)

Greene — 504 cases / 9 deaths / 156 recoveries (5 new recoveries / 1 new death)

Hawkins — 485 cases / 9 deaths / 129 recoveries (2 new cases / 3 new recoveries / 2 new deaths)

Johnson — 288 cases / 44 recoveries (3 new cases / 1 new recovery)

Sullivan — 1,048 cases / 15 deaths / 700 recoveries (11 new cases / 42 new recoveries / 1 new death)

Unicoi — 168 cases / 70 recoveries (2 new recoveries)

Washington — 1,291 cases / 2 deaths / 376 recoveries (14 new cases / 19 new recoveries)

Active cases by county:

Carter – 388

Greene – 339

Hawkins – 347

Johnson – 244

Sullivan – 333

Unicoi – 98

Washington – 913

