TDH: 37,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 21 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 37,753 confirmed cases and 281 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 799 total cases since Wednesday.

The department also announced 540 confirmed deaths, 2,431 hospitalizations, and 25,280 recoveries. More than 727,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 36,969 confirmed cases and 535 confirmed deaths.

There were 21 new cases reported in our area on Thursday: eight in Carter County, eight in Greene County, three in Washington County, and one each in Hawkins and Johnson counties.

Four new recoveries were reported: three in Carter County and one in Washington County.

There are now 69 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 52 on Wednesday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter — 42 cases / 1 death / 26 recoveries

Greene — 66 cases / 2 deaths / 53 recoveries

Hawkins — 43 cases / 2 deaths / 32 recoveries

Johnson — 28 cases / 24 recoveries

Sullivan — 77 cases / 2 deaths / 69 recoveries

Unicoi — 53 cases / 52 recoveries

Washington — 112 cases / 89 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 15

Greene – 11

Hawkins – 9

Johnson – 4

Sullivan – 6

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 23

