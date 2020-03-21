TDH: 371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health Saturday reported 371 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tennessee, including four cases in our region.

TDH confirmed one case in Greene County, two cases in Washington County (TN), and one case in Sullivan County.

Friday, Ballad Health confirmed one of the new cases in Washington County and Tusculum University confirmed one of its students has tested positive for the virus. The Blackthorn Club said in a letter to members that one of its employees tested positive.

Saturday the department reported 642 tests within the state had come back negative.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.