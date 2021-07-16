TDH: 37 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 22 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 193,052 people, or about 38.18% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +1, Hawkins +4, Johnson +1, Sullivan +19, Unicoi +2, and Washington +7.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 192 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 110 new cases.

There have been 58,181 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Carter County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported three new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,092 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +1, Greene -6, Hawkins +4, Johnson 0, Sullivan +9, Unicoi +2, and Washington +4.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +2, Greene +9, Hawkins +14, Johnson +3, Sullivan +30, Unicoi +1, Washington +18.

There are currently 261 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 14 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count has increased every day for the past 11 days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 806 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 873,685 cases.

The health department also reported five new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,633 deaths.

There are currently 5,619 active cases in Tennessee, up 483 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 855,433 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,181 (37)

Inactive/recovered: 56,828 (22)

Deaths: 1,092 (1)

Active cases: 261 (14)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,802 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,610 (+1)

Deaths: 162 (+1)

Active cases: 30 (+1)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,080 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,894 (+7)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 27 (-6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,382 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 6,225 (0)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 42 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,456 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,408 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 9 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,459 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 17,055 (+10)

Deaths: 313 (0)

Active cases: 91 (+9)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,078 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,020 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 8 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,924 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 14,616 (+3)

Deaths: 254 (0)

Active cases: 54 (+4)