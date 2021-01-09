TDH: 366 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 5 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 366 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 64 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.

Three new deaths were reported in Washington County, and one in both Carter and Greene counties.

New cases by county: Sullivan 136, Washington 78, Greene 61, Hawkins 42, Carter 35, Unicoi 8 and Johnson 6.

There are currently 5,102 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 4,805 yesterday.

To date, there have been 41,990 COVID-19 cases and 719 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 559,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The total confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 within the state of Tennessee sits at 6,545, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The health department reported 3,221 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,892

Inactive/recovered: 4,228 (+3)

Deaths: 101 (+1)

Active cases: 563 (+31)

New cases: 35

Greene County

Total cases: 6,222

Inactive/recovered: 5,260 (+16)

Deaths: 103 (+1)

Active cases: 859 (+44)

New cases: 61

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,143

Inactive/recovered: 3,446 (+8)

Deaths: 62

Active cases: 635 (+34)

New cases: 42

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,905

Inactive/recovered: 1,732 (+3)

Deaths: 29

Active cases: 144 (+3)

New cases: 6

Sullivan County

Total cases: 11,937

Inactive/recovered: 10,381 (+15)

Deaths: 198

Active cases: 1,358 (+121)

New cases: 136

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,573

Inactive/recovered: 1,361 (+5)

Deaths: 41

Active cases: 171 (+3)

New cases: 8

Washington County

Total cases: 11,318

Inactive/recovered: 9,761 (+14)

Deaths: 185 (+3)

Active cases: 1,372 (+61)

New cases: 78