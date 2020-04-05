TDH: 3,633 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 44 deaths as of Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,633 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
The department says there have been 44 deaths and 328 hospitalizations. 295 people have recovered.
TDH also reported three deaths, one in Hawkins County, one in Sullivan County, and one Greene County.
TDH reported the following number of cases in local counties:
Carter — 3 positive / 78 negative
Greene — 17 positive / 88 negative / 1 death
Hawkins — 10 positive / 75 negative / 1 death
Johnson — 2 positive / 12 negative
Sullivan — 21 positive / 205 negative / 1 death
Unicoi — 1 positive / 30 negative
Washington — 23 positive / 315 negative
