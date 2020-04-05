TDH: 3,633 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 44 deaths as of Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,633 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The department says there have been 44 deaths and 328 hospitalizations. 295 people have recovered.

TDH also reported three deaths, one in Hawkins County, one in Sullivan County, and one Greene County.

The #COVID19 case count for Tennessee is now 3,633 as of April 5. (Due to a data error in the April 4 report, the recovered calculation decreased. The error which led to an incorrect value has been corrected). For county-level data, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. pic.twitter.com/LaBrpAyoLH — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 5, 2020

TDH reported the following number of cases in local counties:

Carter — 3 positive / 78 negative

Greene — 17 positive / 88 negative / 1 death

Hawkins — 10 positive / 75 negative / 1 death

Johnson — 2 positive / 12 negative

Sullivan — 21 positive / 205 negative / 1 death

Unicoi — 1 positive / 30 negative

Washington — 23 positive / 315 negative

