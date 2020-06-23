TDH: 36,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 10 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 36,048 confirmed cases and 255 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 750 total cases since Monday.

The department also announced 521 confirmed deaths, 2,336 hospitalizations, and 24,068 recoveries. More than 705,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 35,302 confirmed cases and 510 confirmed deaths.

Ten new cases were reported in our area: four in Washington County and two each in Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties.

Six new recoveries were reported: three in Washington County, two in Sullivan County, and one in Johnson County.

There are currently 44 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 40 cases on Monday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter — 32 cases / 1 death / 22 recoveries

Greene — 56 cases / 2 deaths / 53 recoveries

Hawkins — 42 cases / 2 deaths / 32 recoveries

Johnson — 26 cases / 24 recoveries

Sullivan — 75 cases / 2 deaths / 69 recoveries

Unicoi — 53 cases / 52 recoveries

Washington — 107 cases / 88 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 9

Greene – 1

Hawkins – 8

Johnson – 2

Sullivan – 4

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 19

