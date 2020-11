TDH: 351 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee, 4 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 351 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.

One death was reported in each Carter County, and Greene County. Two deaths were reported in Washington County.

With 351 new recorded COVID cases today per @TNDeptofHealth, Northeast Tennessee hit another negative milestone — the 14-day average new daily cases exceeds 300 (see chart). That's a community spread rate of 60.60 new daily cases per 100,000 population. pic.twitter.com/V8mBadj2SO — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) November 22, 2020

Of the new cases, 91 were reported in Sullivan County, 87 in Washington County, 77 in Greene County, 35 in Carter County, 33 in Hawkins County, 17 in Unicoi County, and 11 in Johnson County.

There are currently 2,725 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,568 on Saturday.

We had an error in the case count figure for this graphic when shared earlier, which has now been corrected. The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 340,476 as of November 22, 2020. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/1C4NUp21sJ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 22, 2020

Statewide, 314,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday with 3,929 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Over 4.2 million novel coronavirus tests have been reported in Tennessee.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,509

Inactive/recovered: 2,097 (+17)

Deaths: 51 (+1)

Active cases: 361 (+17)

New cases: 35

Greene County

Total cases: 2,818

Inactive/recovered: 2,371 (+50)

Deaths: 68 (+1)

Active cases: 379 (+46)

New cases: 77

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,749

Inactive/recovered: 1,513 (+22)

Deaths: 34

Active cases: 235 (+11)

New cases: 33

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,367

Inactive/recovered: 1,290 (-201)

Deaths: 21

Active cases: 56 (+7)

New cases: 11

Sullivan County

Total cases: 5,946

Inactive/recovered: 4,996 (+67)

Deaths: 89

Active cases: 861 (+24)

New cases: 91

Unicoi County

Total cases: 771

Inactive/recovered: 613 (+9)

Deaths: 23

Active cases: 135 (+8)

New cases: 17

Washington County

Total cases: 5,502

Inactive/recovered: 4,706 (+41)

Deaths: 98 (+2)

Active cases: 698 (+44)

New cases: 87