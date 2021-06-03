TDH: 35 new COVID cases, no new deaths in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 43 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +2, Hawkins +10, Johnson 0, Sullivan +18, Unicoi 0, and Washington +4.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 183 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 263 new cases.

There have been 57,495 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported eight new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,073 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -2, Greene -1, Hawkins +4, Johnson -1, Sullivan -1, Unicoi 0, and Washington -7.

Most counties have seen a decrease in active cases over the past week. Greene County has experienced a slight increase.

There are currently 319 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down eight cases from yesterday. That’s the lowest active case count since early to mid-July of last year.

Vaccinations

As of today, 171,488 people — about 33.92% of Northeast Tennessee’s population — are fully vaccinated. Yesterday, Greene County became the fourth area county to reach 30% fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 379 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 863,620 cases.

The health department also reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,472 deaths.

There are currently 3,558 active cases in Tennessee, down 80 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 847,590 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,495 (35)

Inactive/recovered: 56,103 (43)

Deaths: 1,073 (0)

Active cases: 319 (-8)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,706 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,529 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 18 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,982 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 7,789 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 34 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,294 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 6,119 (+6)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 63 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,439 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,392 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 8 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,208 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 16,766 (+19)

Deaths: 304 (0)

Active cases: 138 (-1)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,050 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,997 (0)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 4 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,816 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 14,511 (+11)

Deaths: 251 (0)

Active cases: 54 (-7)