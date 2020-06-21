TDH: 34,854 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 35,102 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 656 reported cases since Saturday. Recoveries totaled 23,067 on Sunday.

Confirmed cases reached 34,854 and probable cases reached 248 on Sunday.

There have been 2,291 hospitalizations statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

There have been 685,381 coronavirus tests performed statewide.

Below are the regional numbers by county.

Total cases by county:

Carter – 30

Greene – 55

Hawkins – 39

Johnson – 26

Sullivan – 72

Unicoi – 52

Washington – 102

Active cases by county:

Carter – 7

Greene – 0

Hawkins – 5

Johnson – 3

Sullivan – 3

Unicoi – 0

Washington – 19

Deaths by county:

Carter – 1

Greene – 2

Hawkins – 2

Johnson – 0

Sullivan – 2

Unicoi – 0

Washington – 0

Recoveries by county:

Carter – 22

Greene – 53

Hawkins – 32

Johnson – 23

Sullivan – 67

Unicoi – 52

Washington – 85

As of Sunday, 526 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported statewide, an increase of 2 deaths since Saturday.

For more information for novel coronavirus cases within Tennessee, CLICK HERE.

