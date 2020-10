TDH: 345 total new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 4 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 228,930 confirmed cases and 12,583 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The health department also announced 2,923 confirmed deaths and 1,248 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, TDH reported 225,658 confirmed cases and 2,872 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 241,513 as of October 23, 2020 including 3,076 deaths, 1,248 current hospitalizations and 214,634 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive for today is 8.81% ). For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/yoTKbGcvA0 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 23, 2020

TDH reported 345 total new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee Friday, with four new deaths reported: one in Unicoi County, three in Washington County.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

Total cases: 1,495 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 1,314

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 149 (+15)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,654 (+36)

Inactive/recovered: 1,351

Deaths: 51

Active cases: 252 (+9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,170 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 975

Deaths: 24

Active cases: 171 (+14)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,127 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 1,047

Deaths: 7

Active cases: 73

Sullivan County

Total cases: 3,540 (+145)

Inactive/recovered: 2,716

Deaths: 46

Active cases: 778 (+77)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 395 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 310

Deaths: 3 (+1)

Active cases: 82 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 3,326 (+85)

Inactive/recovered: 2,737

Deaths: 49 (+3)

Active cases: 540 (+44)