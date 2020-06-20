TDH: 34,446 cases of novel coronavirus in Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 34,446 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 429 reported cases since Friday.
There have been 2,266 hospitalizations statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
There have been 675,101 coronavirus tests performed statewide.
Below are the regional numbers by county.
Total cases by county:
- Carter – 28
- Greene – 55
- Hawkins – 38
- Johnson – 26
- Sullivan – 72
- Unicoi – 52
- Washington – 101
Active cases by county:
- Carter – 5
- Greene – 0
- Hawkins – 4
- Johnson – 3
- Sullivan – 3
- Unicoi – 0
- Washington – 18
Deaths by county:
- Carter – 1
- Greene – 2
- Hawkins – 2
- Johnson – 0
- Sullivan – 2
- Unicoi – 0
- Washington – 0
Recoveries by county:
- Carter – 22
- Greene – 53
- Hawkins – 32
- Johnson – 23
- Sullivan – 67
- Unicoi – 52
- Washington – 83
As of Saturday, 524 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported statewide, an increase of 9 deaths since Friday.
For more information for novel coronavirus cases within Tennessee,
