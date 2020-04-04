TDH: 3,321 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 2 deaths in Washington County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,321 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department says there have been 43 deaths and 311 hospitalizations. 416 people have recovered.

TDH also reported a death in Hawkins County. Fatalities were previously reported in Sullivan and Greene.

TDH reported the following number of cases in local counties:

Carter — 3 positive / 74 negative

Greene — 16 positive / 90 negative / 1 death

Hawkins — 9 positive / 73 negative / 1 death

Johnson — 2 positive / 10 negative

Sullivan — 18 positive / 196 negative / 1 death

Unicoi — 1 positive / 30 negative

Washington — 22 positive / 304 negative / 2 deaths

