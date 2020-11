TDH: 321 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 3 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 284,173 confirmed cases and 20,947 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The health department also announced 3,604 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Saturday, 1,868 current hospitalizations, and 268,368 recovered or inactive cases. More than 4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 305,120 as of November 14, 2020 including 3,877 deaths, 1,868 current hospitalizations and 268,368 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 13.03%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/tN2AiuTHke — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 14, 2020

TDH reported a total of 321 new COVID-19 cases Saturday in Northeast Tennessee.

Three new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Sullivan and Unicoi counties, with Sullivan County seeing two new deaths and Unicoi seeing one new death.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,202

Inactive/recovered: 1,844 (+38)

Deaths: 43

Active cases: 315 (-2)

New cases: 36

Greene County

Total cases: 2,451

Inactive/recovered: 2,081 (+55)

Deaths: 63

Active cases: 307 (+2)

New cases: 57

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,575

Inactive/recovered: 1,353 (+29)

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 191 (+2)

New cases: 31

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,311

Inactive/recovered: 1,237 (+14)

Deaths: 17

Active cases: 57 (-9)

New cases: 5

Sullivan County

Total cases: 5,059

Inactive/recovered: 4,357 (+89)

Deaths: 77 (+2)

Active cases: 625 (-14)

New cases: 77

Unicoi County

Total cases: 644

Inactive/recovered: 519 (+9)

Deaths: 17 (+1)

Active cases: 108 (+14)

New cases: 24

Washington County

Total cases: 4,811

Inactive/recovered: 4,185 (+90)

Deaths: 85

Active cases: 541 (+1)

New cases: 91