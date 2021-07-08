TDH: 31 new cases, 2 new deaths in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 14 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 190,322 people, or about 37.64% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +7, Greene 0, Hawkins +5, Johnson +3, Sullivan +12, Unicoi 0, and Washington +4.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 110 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 91 new cases.

There have been 57,975 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1 and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported two new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, five deaths were reported.

There have been 1,087 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +5, Greene -4, Hawkins +1, Johnson +2, Sullivan +8, Unicoi 0, and Washington +3.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter+8, Greene 0, Hawkins +7, Johnson +2, Sullivan +8, Unicoi +4, and Washington 0.

There are currently 159 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 15 cases from yesterday. The region’s active case count has been on an upward swing for about 10 days now.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 506 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 869,191 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,592 deaths.

There are currently 2,850 active cases in Tennessee, up 327 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 853,749 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,975 (31)

Inactive/recovered: 56,729 (14)

Deaths: 1,087 (2)

Active cases: 159 (15)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,784 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 6,597 (+1)

Deaths: 161 (+1)

Active cases: 26 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,057 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 7,881 (+4)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 17 (-4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,348 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 6,213 (+4)

Deaths: 113 (0)

Active cases: 22 (+1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,450 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,405 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 6 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,382 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 17,018 (+3)

Deaths: 311 (+1)

Active cases: 53 (+8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,074 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,016 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 8 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,880 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 14,599 (+1)

Deaths: 254 (0)

Active cases: 27 (+3)