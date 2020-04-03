TDH: 3,067 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, death reported in Hawkins County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,067 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
The department says there have been 37 deaths and 293 hospitalizations. Nearly 250 people have recovered.
TDH also reported a death in Hawkins County. Fatalities were previously reported in Sullivan and Greene.
TDH reported the following number of cases in local counties:
Carter — 3 positive / 69 negative
Greene — 16 positive / 89 negative / 1 death
Hawkins — 8 positive / 72 negative / 1 death
Johnson — 2 positive / 10 negative
Sullivan — 18 positive / 188 negative / 1 death
Unicoi — 1 positive / 30 negative
Washington — 20 positive / 300 negative
Thursday, the department reported 2,845 positive cases, 32 deaths, and 263 hospitalizations.
