TDH: 3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee, 177 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 280,117 confirmed cases and 20,341 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 3,733 total cases from Thursday.

The health department also announced 3,852 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, 1,792 current hospitalizations, and 265,459 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 300,458 as of November 13, 2020 including 3,852 deaths, 1,792 current hospitalizations and 265,459 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 14.69%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/gVraeuZE79 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 13, 2020

Locally, three more people died from COVID-19 complications in the region according to data reported on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 37 this week.

Record number of hospitalizations reported today, 25 reported today. This also pushes the trend of new hospitalizations to its highest point at about 10 reported per day. pic.twitter.com/JcyElNd23l — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) November 13, 2020

TDH reported a total of 177 new COVID-19 cases Friday in Northeast Tennessee.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,166

Inactive/recovered: 1,806 (+38)

Deaths: 43 (+1)

Active cases: 317 (-11)

New cases: 28

Greene County

Total cases: 2,394

Inactive/recovered: 2,026 (+49)

Deaths: 63

Active cases: 305 (-36)

New cases: 13

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,544

Inactive/recovered: 1,324 (+22)

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 189 (-12)

New cases: 10

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,306

Inactive/recovered: 1,223 (+8)

Deaths: 17

Active cases: 66 (-5)

New cases: 3

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,878

Inactive/recovered: 4,268 (+80)

Deaths: 75 (+1)

Active cases: 639 (+23)

New cases: 104

Unicoi County

Total cases: 62 (-1)

Inactive/recovered: 510 (+11)

Deaths: 16

Active cases: 94 (-12)

New cases: -1

Washington County

Total cases: 4,720

Inactive/recovered: 4,095 (+72)

Deaths: 85 (+1)

Active cases: 540 (-54)

New cases: 19