TDH: 29,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 29,340 confirmed cases and 29,541 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The health department is now reporting “total cases,” which includes confirmed cases and probable cases. TDH reported 201 probable cases Saturday.

The department also said there have been 451 confirmed deaths, 2,073 hospitalizations, and 19,731 recoveries. More than 600,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 28,924 confirmed cases and 447 deaths.

One new case was reported in Unicoi County, and two in Washington County on Saturday. One new recovery was reported in Sullivan County.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Note: County case numbers include confirmed and probable cases.

Carter — 20 cases / 1 death / 19 recoveries

Greene — 53 cases / 2 deaths / 51 recoveries

Hawkins — 34 cases / 2 deaths / 32 recoveries

Johnson — 24 cases / 17 recoveries

Sullivan — 69 cases / 2 deaths / 64 recoveries

Unicoi — 53 cases / 49 recoveries

Washington — 90 cases / 75 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 0

Greene – 0

Hawkins – 0

Johnson – 7

Sullivan – 3

Unicoi – 4

Washington – 15

