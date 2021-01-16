TDH: 249 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 2 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 287 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 185 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.
One new death was reported in both Johnson and Sullivan counties.
New cases by county: Sullivan 68, Washington 61, Greene 48, Hawkins 31, Carter 21, Unicoi 13, Johnson 7.
There are currently 3,967 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,943 yesterday.
To date, there have been 44,001 cases and 764 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The health department reported 2,805 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from 2,857 yesterday.
To date, there have been 680,847 total cases, 8,355 deaths, and 605,596 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 5,074
Inactive/recovered: 4,578 (+19)
Deaths: 112
Active cases: 384 (+2)
New cases: 21
Greene County
Total cases: 6,548
Inactive/recovered: 5,739 (+27)
Deaths: 108
Active cases: 701(+21)
New cases: 48
Hawkins County
Total cases: 4,417
Inactive/recovered: 3,803 (+20)
Deaths: 68
Active cases: 546 (+11)
New cases: 31
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,012
Inactive/recovered: 1,807 (+10)
Deaths: 32 (+1)
Active cases: 173 (-4)
New cases: 7
Sullivan County
Total cases: 12,473
Inactive/recovered: 11,230 (+60)
Deaths: 210 (+1)
Active cases: 1,033 (+7)
New cases: 68
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,659
Inactive/recovered: 1,456 (+6)
Deaths: 43
Active cases: 160 (+7)
New cases: 13
Washington County
Total cases: 11,818
Inactive/recovered: 10,619 (+43)
Deaths: 191
Active cases: 1,008 (+18)
New cases: 61