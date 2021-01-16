TDH: 249 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 2 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 287 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 185 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.

One new death was reported in both Johnson and Sullivan counties.

New cases by county: Sullivan 68, Washington 61, Greene 48, Hawkins 31, Carter 21, Unicoi 13, Johnson 7.

There are currently 3,967 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,943 yesterday.

To date, there have been 44,001 cases and 764 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 680,847 as of January 16, 2021 including 8,355 deaths, 2,805 current hospitalizations and 605,596 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 14.80%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/HKp4bCa1vd — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 16, 2021

The health department reported 2,805 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from 2,857 yesterday.

To date, there have been 680,847 total cases, 8,355 deaths, and 605,596 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,074

Inactive/recovered: 4,578 (+19)

Deaths: 112

Active cases: 384 (+2)

New cases: 21

Greene County

Total cases: 6,548

Inactive/recovered: 5,739 (+27)

Deaths: 108

Active cases: 701(+21)

New cases: 48

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,417

Inactive/recovered: 3,803 (+20)

Deaths: 68

Active cases: 546 (+11)

New cases: 31

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,012

Inactive/recovered: 1,807 (+10)

Deaths: 32 (+1)

Active cases: 173 (-4)

New cases: 7

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,473

Inactive/recovered: 11,230 (+60)

Deaths: 210 (+1)

Active cases: 1,033 (+7)

New cases: 68

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,659

Inactive/recovered: 1,456 (+6)

Deaths: 43

Active cases: 160 (+7)

New cases: 13

Washington County

Total cases: 11,818

Inactive/recovered: 10,619 (+43)

Deaths: 191

Active cases: 1,008 (+18)

New cases: 61