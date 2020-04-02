TDH: 2,845 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,845 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tennessee.

According to the health department, there have been 32 deaths in the state, including one fatality in Sullivan County and another fatality in Greene County. Statewide, 263 people have been hospitalized and 220 have recovered from the virus.

According to TDH, more than 34,000 tests have been conducted.

TDH reported 2,683 cases and 24 deaths on Wednesday.

The department reported the following number of cases in local counties:

Carter — 1 positive / 68 negative

Greene — 16 positive / 87 negative / 1 death

Hawkins — 7 positive / 71 negative

Johnson — 2 positive / 7 negative

Sullivan — 17 positive / 183 negative / 1 death

Unicoi — 1 positive / 30 negative

Washington — 20 positive / 293 negative

A health department official says there was a “duplicate report” in Washington County on Wednesday, resulting in 21 cases being reported in the county. The actual number of cases is 20 according to TDH.

