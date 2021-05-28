TDH: 28 new COVID cases, 1 new death in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 65 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +3, Hawkins +2, Johnson 0, Sullivan +11, Unicoi 0, and Washington +11.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 248 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 358 new cases.

There have been 57,376 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported three new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 11 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,066 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -5, Greene -2, Hawkins -8, Johnson -2, Sullivan -14, Unicoi -3, and Washington -4.

All seven counties have seen a decrease in active cases over the past seven days.

There are currently 442 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 38 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count is at its lowest since last July.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 405 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 862,401 cases.

The health department also reported 13 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,441 deaths.

There are currently 4,898 active cases in Tennessee, down 236 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 845,062 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,376 (28)

Inactive/recovered: 55,868 (65)

Deaths: 1,066 (1)

Active cases: 442 (-38)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,695 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,506 (+6)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 31 (-5)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,966 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 7,780 (+5)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 28 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,277 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,081 (+10)

Deaths: 110 (0)

Active cases: 86 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,438 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,387 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 12 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,164 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 16,671 (+25)

Deaths: 303 (0)

Active cases: 190 (-14)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,049 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,993 (+3)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 7 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,787 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 14,450 (+14)

Deaths: 249 (+1)

Active cases: 88 (-4)