TDH: 27 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 85 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the weekend, the region added 191 new cases, no new deaths, and 199 new recovered cases.

The state health department announced that Monday’s daily data report reflects a “data backlog from one statewide provider.

“Several clinics associated with the provider group reported a backlog totaling approximately 3,200 positive PCR results with some results dating back to January of 2021,” the department stated in a news release. “This large data update has similarly skewed percent positivity rate for the report on April 19. The data irregularity is not indicative of an error with the state’s surveillance system but rather the result of a large influx of data received through the system.”

The health department says only 1,020 of these cases had specimens collected in the last seven days.

New Cases

New cases (since yesterday) by county: Carter +8, Greene +4, Hawkins 0, Johnson +2, Sullivan +8, Unicoi 0, and Washington +5.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 817 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 965 new cases.

There have been 54,610 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday or over the weekend.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 1,030 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

All counties experienced a drop in active cases Monday. Change in active cases by county: Carter -3, Greene -2, Hawkins -6, Johnson -1, Sullivan -18, Unicoi -4, and Washington -24.

There are currently 1,581 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 58 cases from yesterday.

Over the weekend, the region saw a net loss of eight active cases.

All but two counties (Greene and Unicoi) have experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 470 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 835,842 cases.

The health department also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,081 deaths.

There are currently 13,988 active cases in Tennessee, down 190 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 809,773 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The daily data report on COVID-19 cases and tests for April 19, 2021 reflects a data backlog from one statewide provider. For more information on the data backlog visit https://t.co/FUKjp35SlW. pic.twitter.com/1Az8iYTFjz — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 19, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 54,610 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 51,999 (+85)

Deaths: 1,030 (0)

Active cases: 1,581 (-58)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,468 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 6,133 (+11)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 179 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,739 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 7,464 (+6)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 123 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,781 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 5,535 (+6)

Deaths: 106 (0)

Active cases: 140 (-6)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,316 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,208 (+3)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 70 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,184 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 15,311 (+26)

Deaths: 287 (0)

Active cases: 586 (-18)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,945 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,849 (+4)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 47 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,177 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 13,499 (+29)

Deaths: 242 (0)

Active cases: 436 (-24)

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on weekends. Data for Saturdays and Sundays are released on Mondays.