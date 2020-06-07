TDH: 26,381 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, one new case in Johnson County

Nashville, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 26,381 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 310 reported cases since Saturday.

There have been 498,768 coronavirus tests performed statewide.

Total cases by county:

Carter – 19

Greene – 52

Hawkins – 34

Johnson – 21

Sullivan – 62

Unicoi – 52

Washington – 86

Active cases by county:

Greene – 4

Hawkins – 1

Johnson – 4

Sullivan – 2

Unicoi – 45

Washington – 12

Deaths by county:

Carter – 1

Greene – 2

Hawkins – 2

Sullivan – 2

Recoveries by county:

Carter – 18

Greene – 46

Hawkins – 31

Johnson – 16

Sullivan – 58

Unicoi – 7

Washington – 74

As of Sunday, 418 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported statewide, an increase of 1 death since Saturday.

Johnson County reported one new active case on Sunday.

