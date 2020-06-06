TDH: 26,071 cases of novel coronavirus in Tennessee, increase in local cases

Nashville, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 26,071 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 551 reported cases since Friday.
There have been 491,421 coronavirus tests performed statewide.
Total cases by county:
- Carter – 19
- Greene – 52
- Hawkins – 34
- Johnson – 20
- Sullivan – 62
- Unicoi – 52
- Washington – 86
Active cases by county:
- Greene – 4
- Hawkins – 1
- Johnson – 4
- Sullivan – 2
- Unicoi – 45
- Washington – 12
Deaths by county:
- Carter – 1
- Greene – 2
- Hawkins – 2
- Sullivan – 2
Recoveries by county:
- Carter – 18
- Greene – 46
- Hawkins – 31
- Johnson – 16
- Sullivan – 58
- Unicoi – 7
- Washington – 74
As of Saturday, 417 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported statewide, an increase of 9 deaths since Friday.
Washington County experienced the greatest increase of new cases within the Tri-Cities region, with an increase of 10 since Friday.
