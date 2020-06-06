TDH: 26,071 cases of novel coronavirus in Tennessee, increase in local cases

Nashville, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 26,071 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 551 reported cases since Friday.

There have been 491,421 coronavirus tests performed statewide.

Total cases by county:

  • Carter – 19
  • Greene – 52
  • Hawkins – 34
  • Johnson – 20
  • Sullivan – 62
  • Unicoi – 52
  • Washington – 86

Active cases by county:

  • Greene – 4
  • Hawkins – 1
  • Johnson – 4
  • Sullivan – 2
  • Unicoi – 45
  • Washington – 12

Deaths by county:

  • Carter – 1
  • Greene – 2
  • Hawkins – 2
  • Sullivan – 2

Recoveries by county:

  • Carter – 18
  • Greene – 46
  • Hawkins – 31
  • Johnson – 16
  • Sullivan – 58
  • Unicoi – 7
  • Washington – 74

As of Saturday, 417 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported statewide, an increase of 9 deaths since Friday.

Washington County experienced the greatest increase of new cases within the Tri-Cities region, with an increase of 10 since Friday.

