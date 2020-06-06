TDH: 26,071 cases of novel coronavirus in Tennessee, increase in local cases

Nashville, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 26,071 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 551 reported cases since Friday.

There have been 491,421 coronavirus tests performed statewide.

Total cases by county:

Carter – 19

Greene – 52

Hawkins – 34

Johnson – 20

Sullivan – 62

Unicoi – 52

Washington – 86

Active cases by county:

Greene – 4

Hawkins – 1

Johnson – 4

Sullivan – 2

Unicoi – 45

Washington – 12

Deaths by county:

Carter – 1

Greene – 2

Hawkins – 2

Sullivan – 2

Recoveries by county:

Carter – 18

Greene – 46

Hawkins – 31

Johnson – 16

Sullivan – 58

Unicoi – 7

Washington – 74

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 26,071 as of June 6, 2020, including 417 deaths, 1,923 hospitalizations and 17,124 recovered. For more information, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/C7ZNuZLWbR — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 6, 2020

As of Saturday, 417 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported statewide, an increase of 9 deaths since Friday.

Washington County experienced the greatest increase of new cases within the Tri-Cities region, with an increase of 10 since Friday.

