TDH: 257 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new death in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 392 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.

One new death was reported in Sullivan County, which also had the most new cases.

New cases by county: Sullivan 104, Washington 71, Hawkins 32, Greene 21, Carter 17, Unicoi nine and Johnson three.

There are currently 3,932 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,967 yesterday.

To date, there have been 44,258 cases and 765 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 685,321 as of January 17, 2021 including 8,391 deaths, 2,699 current hospitalizations and 610,796 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 13.10%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp pic.twitter.com/BHkWMXAOE4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 17, 2021

The health department reported 2,699 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from 2,805 yesterday.

To date, there have been 685,321 total cases, 8,391 deaths, and 610,796 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,091

Inactive/recovered: 4,613 (+35)

Deaths: 112

Active cases: 366 (-18)

New cases: 17

Greene County

Total cases: 6,569

Inactive/recovered: 5,798 (+59)

Deaths: 108

Active cases: 663 (-38)

New cases: 21

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,449

Inactive/recovered: 3,853 (+50)

Deaths: 68

Active cases: 528 (-18)

New cases: 32

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,015

Inactive/recovered: 1,815 (+8)

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 168 (-5)

New cases: 3

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,577

Inactive/recovered: 11,308 (+78)

Deaths: 211 (+1)

Active cases: 1,058 (+25)

New cases: 104

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,668

Inactive/recovered: 1,468 (+12)

Deaths: 43

Active cases: 157 (-3)

New cases: 9

Washington County

Total cases: 11,889

Inactive/recovered: 10,706 (+87)

Deaths: 191

Active cases: 992 (-16)

New cases: 71