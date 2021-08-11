TDH: 257 new cases, 1 new death in NETN Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 115 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 199,804 people, or about 39.52% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Carter County is the latest Northeast Tennessee county to reach 30% fully vaccinated. Johnson County, with currently 29.9% fully vaccinated, is the only county that has not reached the 30% mark yet.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +39, Greene +35, Hawkins +30, Johnson +6, Sullivan +93, Unicoi +4, and Washington +50.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,483 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,034 new cases.

There have been 61,485 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Hawkins County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 17 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,119 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +27, Greene +17, Hawkins +16, Johnson -1, Sullivan +66, Unicoi 0, and Washington +16.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +120, Greene +111, Hawkins +100, Johnson +9, Sullivan +249, Unicoi +16, and Washington +100.

There are currently 2,304 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 141 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 21.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,143 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 931,107 cases.

The health department also reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,892 deaths.

There are currently 38,480 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,646 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 879,735 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 61,485 (257)

Inactive/recovered: 58,062 (115)

Deaths: 1,119 (1)

Active cases: 2,304 (141)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,177 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 6,734 (+12)

Deaths: 167 (0)

Active cases: 276 (+27)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,592 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 8,067 (+18)

Deaths: 162 (0)

Active cases: 363 (+17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,798 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 6,378 (+13)

Deaths: 122 (+1)

Active cases: 298 (+16)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,548 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,456 (+7)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 53 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 18,493 (+93)

Inactive/recovered: 17,426 (+27)

Deaths: 320 (0)

Active cases: 747 (+66)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,176 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,048 (+4)

Deaths: 51 (0)

Active cases: 77 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,701 (+50)

Inactive/recovered: 14,953 (+34)

Deaths: 258 (0)

Active cases: 490 (+16)