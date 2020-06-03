TDH: 24,822 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 24,822 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 447 cases since Tuesday.

The department also said there have been 388 deaths, 1,829 hospitalizations, and 16,319 recoveries. More than 470,000 coronavirus tests have been performed.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 24,375 cases and 381 deaths.

Ten new cases were reported in our are: seven in Unicoi County and three in Johnson County. Also, TDH is reporting two fewer recoveries in Unicoi County.

There are currently 55 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 43 cases on Tuesday, based on TDH data.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 19 cases / 1 death / 18 recovered

Greene – 52 cases / 2 deaths / 46 recovered

Hawkins – 34 cases / 2 deaths / 30 recovered

Johnson – 19 cases / 15 recovered

Sullivan – 60 cases / 2 deaths / 58 recovered

Unicoi – 48 cases / 5 recovered

Washington – 75 cases / 73 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 0

Greene – 4

Hawkins – 2

Johnson – 4

Sullivan – 0

Unicoi – 43

Washington – 2

