TDH: 24 deaths, 2,683 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health says there have been 2,683 cases of COVID-19 in the state so far.

TDH reported the following county case count Wednesday:

Carter – 1 positive / 54 negative
Greene – 15 positive / 66 negative
Hawkins – 5 positive / 51 negative
Johnson – 2 positive / 5 negative
Sullivan – 17 positive / 140 negative
Unicoi – 1 positive / 22 negative
Washington – 21 positive / 235 negative

The health department also reported one death in Greene County.

TDH says 137 people in Tennessee have recovered while 24 people have died. 200 remain hospitalized.

