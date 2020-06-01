TDH: 23,554 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 23,554 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 548 cases since Sunday.

The department also said there have been 367 deaths, 1,767 hospitalizations, and 15,564 recoveries. More than 448,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 23,006 cases and 364 deaths.

39 new cases were reported in our area: 38 in Unicoi County and one in Hawkins County. This comes after Unicoi County-based Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms announced that 38 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases in northeast Tennessee is now 49, up from 20 on Sunday.

The number of active cases decreased in Greene, Sullivan, and Washington counties.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 19 cases / 1 death / 18 recovered

Greene – 52 cases / 2 deaths / 46 recovered

Hawkins – 35 cases / 2 deaths / 30 recovered

Johnson – 16 cases / 15 recovered

Sullivan – 60 cases / 2 deaths / 58 recovered

Unicoi – 42 cases / 3 recovered

Washington – 75 cases / 73 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 0

Greene – 4

Hawkins – 3

Johnson – 1

Sullivan – 0

Unicoi – 39

Washington – 2

Note: The health department initially reported 49 total cases in Unicoi County. That number has been revised to 42 total cases due to a duplication error by the health department.

