TDH: 23 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 12 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 192,827 people, or about 38.14% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +6, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +13, Unicoi 0, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 170 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 111 new cases.

There have been 58,146 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.

There have been 1,091 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter 0, Greene +6, Hawkins -1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +8, Unicoi -1, and Washington -1.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +2, Greene +16, Hawkins +13, Johnson +3, Sullivan +26, Unicoi -1, and Washington +20.

There are currently 247 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 11 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 718 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 872,934 cases.

The health department also reported three new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,628 deaths.

There are currently 5,170 active cases in Tennessee, up 462 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 855,136 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,146 (23)

Inactive/recovered: 56,808 (12)

Deaths: 1,091 (0)

Active cases: 247 (11)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,799 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,609 (+1)

Deaths: 161 (0)

Active cases: 29 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,079 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 7,887 (0)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 33 (+6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,378 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,226 (+2)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 37 (-1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,455 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,407 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 9 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,442 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 17,046 (+5)

Deaths: 313 (0)

Active cases: 83 (+8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,076 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,020 (+1)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 6 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,917 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 14,613 (+3)

Deaths: 254 (0)

Active cases: 50 (-1)