TDH: 228 coronavirus cases in Tennessee, 3 new cases in our region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health is now reporting 228 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tennessee, including three new cases in our region.

TDH confirms one case in Greene County, two cases in Washington County (TN), and one case in Sullivan County. There are now a total of four cases in the Tri-Cities region.

Friday, Ballad Health confirmed one of the new cases in Washington County and Tusculum University confirmed one of its students has tested positive for the virus. The Blackthorn Club said in a letter to members that one of its employees tested positive.

The Northeast Regional Health Office believes all three individuals were exposed to the virus outside of the country. None of the cases are currently hospitalized. Health officials have advised them to self-quarantine and are working to identify anyone that they may have exposed.

According to the regional health office, about 50 people are in self-quarantine.

Yesterday, 154 cases were reported across the state.

The department reports 74 new positive cases across the state. Twenty-six of the new cases came from Davidson County (Nashville), while new cases are being reported in Blount, Bradley, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson and Washington counties in east Tennessee, Dickson and Maury counties in middle Tennessee and Tipton County in west Tennessee.

The state public health laboratory conducted 613 tests as of Friday, returning 50 positive results. All other commercial and private laboratories are reporting the remaining 178 positive results.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 228 as of March 20, 2020. For more information and age range, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QYo27z9wZa — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 20, 2020

