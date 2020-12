TDH: 227 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 8 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 227 new COVID-19 cases in local Northeast Tennessee counties on Sunday.

TDH also reported eight new deaths due to the novel coronavirus: two in Carter County, one in Hawkins County, three in Sullivan County and two in Washington County.

There were also 223 new recoveries reported since Saturday. There are currently 5,032 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

Yesterday, the department reported combined numbers from Dec. 25 and Dec. 26; TDH did not release COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day.

Statewide, the department reported 499,276 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

This includes 5,708 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 564,080 as of Dec. 27, 2020 including 6,512 deaths, 2,813 current hospitalizations and 480,227 recovered. Percent positive for today is 18.14%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/6O80uymKLQ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 27, 2020

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,277

Inactive/recovered: 3,635 (+21)

Deaths: 81 (+2)

Active cases: 561 (+1)

New cases: 24

Greene County

Total cases: 5,295

Inactive/recovered: 4,310 (+41)

Deaths: 88

Active cases: 897 (-5)

New cases: 36

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,485

Inactive/recovered: 2,838 (+22)

Deaths: 53 (+1)

Active cases: 594 (+1)

New cases: 24

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,753

Inactive/recovered: 1,611 (+2)

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 114 (-1)

New cases: 1

Sullivan County

Total cases: 10,424

Inactive/recovered: 8,915 (+91)

Deaths: 170 (+3)

Active cases: 1,339 (-44)

New cases: 50

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,389

Inactive/recovered: 1,157 (+4)

Deaths: 38

Active cases: 194 (+8)

New cases: 12

Washington County

Total cases: 9,849

Inactive/recovered: 8,361 (+42)

Deaths: 155 (+2)

Active cases: 1,333 (+36)

New cases: 80