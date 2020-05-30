TDH: 22,566 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 22,085 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 481 cases since Friday.

The department also said there have been 364 deaths, 1,732 hospitalizations, and 15,193 recoveries. More than 427,046 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 22,085 cases and 360 deaths.

One new case was reported in Greene and Hawkins Counties on Saturday.

There are now 17 active cases in northeast Tennessee, up from 15 on Friday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 19 cases / 1 death / 18 recovered

Greene – 50 cases / 2 deaths / 44 recovered

Hawkins – 33 cases / 2 deaths / 29 recovered

Johnson – 16 cases / 15 recovered

Sullivan – 60 cases / 2 deaths / 56 recovered

Unicoi – 4 cases / 3 recovered

Washington – 75 cases / 68 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 0

Greene – 4

Hawkins – 2

Johnson – 1

Sullivan – 2

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 7

