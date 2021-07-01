TDH: 22 new COVID cases, 1 new death reported in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 12 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 188,499 people, or about 37.28% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +2, Hawkins +5, Johnson 0, Sullivan +8, Unicoi 0, and Washington +4.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 91 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 91 new cases.

There have been 57,865 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported Thursday in Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, seven deaths were reported.

There have been 1,085 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +2, Greene +2, Hawkins +3, Johnson 0, Sullivan 0, Unicoi 0, and Washington +2.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +3, Greene -4, Hawkins +5, Johnson 0, Sullivan -2, Unicoi 0, and Washington +5.

There are currently 127 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up nine cases from yesterday. This marks the third day of increasing active cases with an increase of one on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

Still, the region’s active case count is close to what it was back in late June and early July of last year.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 315 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 867,157 cases.

The health department also reported six new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,568 deaths.

There are currently 1,967 active cases in Tennessee, up 148 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 852,622 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,865 (22)

Inactive/recovered: 56,653 (12)

Deaths: 1,085 (1)

Active cases: 127 (9)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,765 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,588 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 18 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,043 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 7,865 (0)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 19 (+2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,333 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 6,207 (+2)

Deaths: 113 (0)

Active cases: 13 (+3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,447 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,404 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 4 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,346 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 16,995 (+8)

Deaths: 311 (0)

Active cases: 40 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,069 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,016 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 3 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,862 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 14,578 (+1)

Deaths: 254 (+1)

Active cases: 30 (+2)