TDH: 21,679 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 21,679 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 373 cases since Wednesday.

The department also said there have been 356 deaths, 1,689 hospitalizations, and 14,632 recoveries. More than 415,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 21,306 cases and 353 deaths.

Two new cases were reported in our area: one in Johnson County and one in Unicoi County.

Due to new recoveries reported in Carter and Washington counties, the number of active cases in northeast Tennessee remains at 13 based on TDH data. Carter County now has no active cases.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 19 cases / 1 death / 18 recovered

Greene – 48 cases / 2 deaths / 44 recovered

Hawkins – 31 cases / 2 deaths / 29 recovered

Johnson – 16 cases / 15 recovered

Sullivan – 60 cases / 2 deaths / 56 recovered

Unicoi – 4 cases / 3 recovered

Washington – 75 cases / 68 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 0

Greene – 2

Hawkins – 0

Johnson – 1

Sullivan – 2

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 7

