TDH: 20,965 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 13 active cases in NE TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 20,965 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 358 cases since Monday.

The department also said there have been 343 deaths, 1,609 hospitalizations, and 13,344 recoveries. More than 403,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 20,607 cases, 338 deaths, 1,594 hospitalizations, and 13,073 recoveries.

There are currently 13 active cases in northeast Tennessee, the same as on Monday based on TDH data.

Two new cases were reported in Washington County while one new case was reported in Sullivan County. However, two new recoveries were reported in Sullivan County and one new recovery was reported in Washington County.

Thus, the number of active cases in Sullivan County decreased by one to three cases and the number of active cases in Washington County increased by one to eight cases.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 19 cases / 1 death / 17 recovered

Greene – 47 cases / 2 deaths / 44 recovered

Hawkins – 31 cases / 2 deaths / 29 recovered

Johnson – 15 cases / 15 recovered

Sullivan – 62 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recovered

Unicoi – 3 cases / 3 recovered

Washington – 75 cases / 67 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 1

Greene – 1

Hawkins – 0

Johnson – 0

Sullivan – 3

Unicoi – 0

Washington – 8

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.