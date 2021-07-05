TDH: Breaking down COVID-19 vaccination stats in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been reported within the state.

Forty-two percent of people statewide have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with over a third of the population fully vaccinated at 37.6%.

Only 2% of those aged 12-15 years old have received the vaccine, compared to 19.3% of those aged 61-70 years.

News Channel 11 has tracked new weekly COVID vaccinations since late winter.

Those numbers peaked at the end of March and beginning of April, with two weeks of more than 15,000 doses each. 

The week ending July 2 saw the region drop by 33% from its previous weekly low to just 1,682.

Below, News Channel 11 has broken down COVID-19 vaccine stats by county in the Northeast Tennessee region.

Carter County

  • Percent with at least one dose: 30.99%
  • Percent with only one dose: 2.29%
  • Percent fully vaccinated: 28.69%
  • Vaccine count: 33,496

Greene County

  • Percent with at least one dose: 36.78%
  • Percent with only one dose: 3.73%
  • Percent fully vaccinated: 33.03%
  • Vaccine count: 47,684

Hawkins County

  • Percent with at least one dose: 33.57%
  • Percent with only one dose: 2.31%
  • Percent fully vaccinated: 31.26%
  • Vaccine count: 36,289

Johnson County

  • Percent with at least one dose: 31.01%
  • Percent with only one dose: 2.19%
  • Percent fully vaccinated: 28.81%
  • Vaccine count: 10,326

Sullivan County

  • Percent with at least one dose: 42.36%
  • Percent with only one dose: 3.03%
  • Percent fully vaccinated: 39.32%
  • Vaccine dose: 125,817

Unicoi County

  • Percent with at least one dose: 42.49%
  • Percent with only one dose: 3.39%
  • Percent fully vaccinated: 39.07%
  • Vaccine count: 14,524

Washington County

  • Percent with at least one dose: 48.86%
  • Percent with only one dose: 3.87%
  • Percent fully vaccinated: 44.96%
  • Vaccine count: 120,320

