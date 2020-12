TDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Sullivan County, 408 new cases in NE TN Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 408 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 359 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.

The two new deaths were reported in Sullivan County.

The 7-day community spread rate for NE TN is 76.6 new daily cases per 100,000 population. That's just above Tennessee's rate of 75.7. The region's 14-day rate is at a high of 68.3 per 100,000. pic.twitter.com/cUXPy2WYzR — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) December 5, 2020

There are currently 2,644 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,637 Friday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 397,522 as of December 5, 2020 including 4,905 deaths, 2,465 current hospitalizations and 357,347 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 18.73% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/WinGuUV5LU — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 5, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,063 (+56)

Inactive/recovered: 2,676 (+44)

Deaths: 63 (0)

Active cases: 324 (+12)

Greene County

Total cases: 3,430 (+50)

Inactive/recovered: 3,021 (+56)

Deaths: 74 (0)

Active cases: 335 (-6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,196 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 1,931 (+44)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 229 (-7)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,490 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 1,406 (+29)

Deaths: 23 (0)

Active cases: 64 (-15)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 7,249 (+121)

Inactive/recovered: 6,357 (+120)

Deaths: 116 (+2)

Active cases: 776 (-1)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 978 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 839 (+19)

Deaths: 28 (0)

Active cases: 111 (-10)

Washington County

Total cases: 6,772 (+121)

Inactive/recovered: 5,849 (+87)

Deaths: 118 (0)

Active cases: 805 (+34)