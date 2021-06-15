TDH: 19 new cases, no new deaths in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 15 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

Northeast Tennessee saw a relatively large one-day increase in new vaccinations with more than 2,300 new vaccinations reported Tuesday. That’s the largest single-day increase in a month.

As of today, 179,419 people, or about 35.48% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +7, Hawkins +2, Johnson +1, Sullivan +6, Unicoi +1, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 120 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 159 new cases.

There have been 57,709 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Tuesday in Northeast Tennessee.

There have been 1,073 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -1, Greene +4, Hawkins 0, Johnson +1, Sullivan -1, Unicoi +1, and Washington 0.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +3, Greene, +1, Hawkins -3, Johnson +2, Sullivan -11, Unicoi -1, and Washington -7.

There are currently 185 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up four cases from yesterday. Despite the slight increase, active cases have not been this low since early July of last year.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 225 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 865,511 cases.

The health department also reported 5 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,504 deaths.

There are currently 2,245 active cases in Tennessee, up 39 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 850,762 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,709 (19)

Inactive/recovered: 56,451 (15)

Deaths: 1,073 (0)

Active cases: 185 (4)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,739 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,561 (+2)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 20 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,016 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 7,825 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 32 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,323 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,195 (+2)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 16 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,436 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,394 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 3 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,297 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 16,919 (+7)

Deaths: 304 (0)

Active cases: 74 (-1)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,064 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,007 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 7 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,834 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 14,550 (+1)

Deaths: 251 (0)

Active cases: 33 (0)