TDH: 18,961 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 18,961 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 429 cases since Wednesday.

The department also said there have been 313 deaths, 1,539 hospitalizations, and 12,191 recoveries. More than 360,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 18,532 cases and 309 deaths.

Two new cases were reported in Sullivan County while three fewer cases were reported in Washington County compared to Wednesday.

There are now seven active cases in northeast Tennessee, down from 12 on Wednesday.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 19 cases / 1 death / 17 recovered

Greene – 46 cases / 2 deaths / 44 recovered

Hawkins – 31 cases / 2 deaths / 29 recovered

Johnson – 15 cases / 15 recovered

Sullivan – 60 cases / 2 deaths / 54 recovered

Unicoi – 3 cases / 3 recovered

Washington – 68 cases / 66 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 1

Greene – 0

Hawkins – 0

Johnson – 0

Sullivan – 4

Unicoi – 0

Washington – 2

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.